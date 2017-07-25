Brigitte Nielsen Still Built For The Gym

Brigitte Nielsen is staying in shape at 54 years old — showing off in a tight t-shirt while towering over her husband Mattia Dessi as they suited up for a scooter ride in Hollywood!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Brigitte, now 54, found fame in the '80s as the flamboyant wife of Sylvester Stallone, and cut an imposing figure alongside her husband in films like "Cobra" and "Rocky V."
Photo credit: BACKGRID
At 6'1", Brigitte towered over the 5'9" "Rambo" star, too! The actress pretty much remains Hollywood's tallest gal, with the Danish dame standing a full inch over statuesque beauties like Brooke Shields and Geena Davis.
