Brigitte Nielsen Still Built For The Gym

Brigitte Nielsen is staying in shape at 54 years old — showing off in a tight t-shirt while towering over her husband Mattia Dessi as they suited up for a scooter ride in Hollywood!

Brigitte, now 54, found fame in the '80s as the flamboyant wife of Sylvester Stallone, and cut an imposing figure alongside her husband in films like "Cobra" and "Rocky V."

At 6'1", Brigitte towered over the 5'9" "Rambo" star, too! The actress pretty much remains Hollywood's tallest gal, with the Danish dame standing a full inch over statuesque beauties like Brooke Shields and Geena Davis.

Brigitte also looks strikingly healthy, and seems to be staying in good shape — after the former "Celebrity Rehab" veteran was caught by The National ENQUIRER in 2012 as she chugged down vodka and threw up blood in a public park.

She married fifth husband Mattia in 2006 — and have stayed together despite starting out in the spotlight on an Italian reality show.

  Brigitte's been on good behavior with him, as well, after the mother-of-four claimed previous flings with stars including Sean Penn, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Flavor Flav.

