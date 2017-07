3 of 6

“Brad’s behavior is raising major alarm bells,” an insider told The ENQUIRER. “Even if he did stay sober in Glastonbury, most of the people he was partying with were drunk, and booze was flowing nonstop. “If he’s back drinking, he’s ruining all the hard work he put in to getting clean, and gaining custody of the kids. And for what? One weekend of partying? That’s nuts!”

Photo credit: Getty Images