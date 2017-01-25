1 of 5
Getty Images
Getty Images
Brad Pitt is winning the divorce war with Angelina Jolie — as RadarOnline.com catches him moving back into their Hollywood mansion after months away from his sex kids! The embattled movie star had been doing some high-class coach surfing after Angelina filed her brutal court documents seeking sole custody. After being found innocent of outlandish claims, however, Brad is taking back his life!
Getty Images
Getty Images
Radar's spy photos include shots of Brad's car back in the driveway — and more pics of him bringing back the fun for his kids with a new play area. "He has extended the skate park so now it goes around half the house," added an insider. It's all a final victory lap for Brad, with his Hollywood comeback starting with a very warm welcome at the 2016 Golden Globes Awards.
Getty Images
Getty Images
“Brad’s got his revenge,” said an insider. “Angie was hell-bent on showiing him as a terrible monster! But it’s backfired on her!” The "Fight Club" star was cleared of accusations that he struck oldest son Maddox on a private plane last September, sparking the divorce just two years after they married. Insiders say the vindictive vixen continued trying to trash his reputation to gain sole custody their kids.
Getty Images
Getty Images
She even claimed in court papers that Brad was “terrified the public will learn the truth” about his behavior behind closed doors. But she didn’t anticipate a dossier of evidence Brad compiled, including taped confessions exposing Angelina's own manic drug rages and her love of kinky sex, said an insider.
Getty Images
Getty Images
In a stunning turnaround, Angie called a truce, allowing the divorce and custody issues to be hammered out with a private judge. “She had no choice but to zip her lip,” says an insider. “Brad held all the aces. Now he wants more time with his kids. And he thinks he has the ammunition to get her to comply. He got the last laugh!”
X
Share this: