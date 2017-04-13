1 of 3
Brad Pitt may still be scary-skinny, but the heartbroken actor is hungry for love! Insiders say that the star is finally rebounding after Angelina Jolie hit him with divorce papers in a brutal split. Sexy star Sienna Miller is already denying rumors that she's involved with Brad, who produced her new film "The Lost City of Z." Meanwhile, The National ENQUIRER has learned that Brad is getting back on his feet with the help of a married model!
Sienna told reporters for the NY Post's “Page Six” column that rumors about her and Brad were “predictable and silly” — shutting down questions about their recent intimate dinner by saying: “I’m not going to even dignify it with a response.” Brad, meanwhile, has been caught out with Julia Roberts, and is also reportedly back in touch with exes like Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow. But sources say that Brad's turned to leggy brunette Kellie Johnson to get him back on his feet!
The ENQUIRER revealed that troubled Brad has been spending nights sculpting in an art studio — where he met Kellie, who's also been keeping him company at exhibitions and VIP events! “Brad gets on really well with everyone at the studio, and they’re very protective of him,” a source said. “Kellie’s married, so she’s introducing Brad to her gorgeous friends!”
