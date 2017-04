Getty Images

Sienna told reporters for the NY Post's “Page Six” column that rumors about her and Brad were “predictable and silly” — shutting down questions about their recent intimate dinner by saying: “I’m not going to even dignify it with a response.” Brad, meanwhile, has been caught out with, and is also reportedly back in touch with exes likeand. But sources say that Brad's turned to leggy brunetteto get him back on his feet!