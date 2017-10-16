Bowe Bergdahl — Deserter’s Shocking Secrets

Bowe Bergdahl has pleaded guilty to being a deserter in Afghanistan — but the disgraced military man is denying troubling claims about his traitorous ways, as exposed in a bombshell report in has pleaded guilty to being a deserter in Afghanistan — but the disgraced military man is denying troubling claims about his traitorous ways, as exposed in a bombshell report in The National ENQUIRER Photo credit: Getty Images

Americans were outraged when President Obama agreed to release five Taliban murderers in return for the release of Bergdahl in Dec. 2014 — just as top White House sources told The ENQUIRER that bureaucrats were hushing up several alarming secrets about the soldier's twisted life in "captivity."

Insiders told The ENQUIRER that Bergdahl had an Afghani "wife" and family during the time that he disappeared from his Afghanistan base in 2009 and was released by the Taliban in May 2014. Bergdahl also allegedly kept a detailed diary that military intelligence analysts are anxious to analyze for potential terrorist bombshells.

Bergdahl's bizarre odyssey began in June 2009 — when he slammed America as "the most conceited country in the world" for its "disgusting" treatment of the Afghan people in a letter to his parents (seen here). "I am ashamed to even be American," he wrote as an Army private with the 501st infantry regiment in Mest Malak, Afghanistan.

He disappeared on June 30, 2009, leaving his rifle, night vision goggles and armored vest behind. Army troops claiming that at least six soldiers were killed while searching for Bergdahl in a rescue mission. In 2010, the Pentagon claimed Bergdahl had actually left the camp to join Taliban members in fighting American forces.

Reports by the Eclipse Group, a private organization with a U.s. government contract, determined that Bergdahl eventually declared himself to be a "mujahid," or holy warrior. The Eclipse report also claimed Bergdahl had learned the local Pashto and Dari languages, played soccer and badminton with his "captors" and even practiced firing an AK-47 with them.

The Taliban are "masters" at brainwashing, added another expert, saying Bergdahl's extreme personality change indicated he had defected to their side. "Bergdahl has dressed like the Taliban, eaten and slept with them, learned their language, and, I suspect, been given a Muslim name," said Steven Hassan, a brainwashing and cult deprogramming expert.

Meanwhile, sources claim the Obama administration desperately tried to hide that Bergdahl didn't want to return to America. "When it came time to leave his so-called 'captors,'" a source close to American intelligence operatives told The ENQUIRER, "Bergdahl pleaded to be allowed to stay!"