“It’s a miracle Bobby didn’t die,” the source said, noting that the troubled star has been getting his own life together after losing both his ex-wife Whitney and daughter Bobbi Kristina in drug-fueled deaths. The medical crisis also came while Bobby still pleads with authorities to file criminal charges against Nick Gordon for the death of his daughter!

Bobby ended a stressful 2016 celebrating a court victory where Gordon was found “legally responsible” for the tragic death of Bobbi Kristina. The heartbroken father further spoke out against his daughter's longtime lover, declaring that the death of Bobbi Kristina is "not a mystery to me!"

"The same thing that happened to my daughter is what happened to Whitney," declared Bobby — who, as revealed by The ENQUIRER, was partly inspired to pursue the legal ruling against Gordon to protect his daughter from being exploited by her former lover. The $50 million ruling meant Gordon is “unable to…obtain any benefits from the use of [Bobbi Kristina’s] name,” said Bobby.