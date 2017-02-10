1 of 4
Bobbi Kristina Brown's tragic end may have really been a death wish come true! Shocking new charges from a medical expert reveal that the doomed druggie daughter of Whitney Houston had a death wish — with her corpse revealing signs of past suicide attempts! A leading forensic pathologist examines the tell-tale remains as as part of the new series "Autopsy: The Last Hours of Bobbi Kristina Brown" — airing Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8pm ET/ PT on Reelz.
Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015 after a wild party fueled by drugs and booze. Panicked pals called the cops from their home in Alpharetta, Ga., with Bobbi rushed to a hospital. She died in hospice care on July 26, after spending months in a medically-induced coma. Her longtime lover Nick Gordon was later found civilly liable for her death — after he defaulted in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the conservator of Bobbi Kristina's estate.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Richard Shepherd reveals in the new documentary that Bobbi Kristina's autopsy report showed nearly 30 scars covering Brown’s body. “Most of these are small parts of the everyday wear and tear of life,” he said. “But there is a group of four scars on her forearm that I think are significant. I think these are evidence of self-harm — possibly even a suicide attempt!”
Pop singer Bobby Brown, however, has continued to blame Nick Gordon for his daughter's death — and even believes that Nick could also be responsible for Whitney Houston's overdose death! "There’s only one person that was around both occasions," said Bobby, "and only one person who says they were there to protect them — and he didn’t!"
