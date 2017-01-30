1 of 7

You're the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep. I love&missyou RIH my angel. pic.twitter.com/nshVPsqCbd — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) January 30, 2017 Nick Gordon is offering no apologies for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown — despite a judge having found him "legally responsible" for the tragic fate of Whitney Houston's daughter! Now he's even marked the the anniversary of her fatal coma with a declaration of love! But he's still on the hook for $36 million in a wrongful death case! is offering no apologies for the death of— despite a judge having found him "legally responsible" for the tragic fate ofdaughter! Now he's even marked the the anniversary of her fatal coma with a declaration of love! But he's still on the hook for $36 million in a wrongful death case!

NatENQ NatENQ Bobby Brown, later spoke out after Bobbie Kristina's grieving father, pop star, later spoke out after a successful court case filed by Bobbi Kristina's estate charged Gordon with assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and transferring Bobbi Kristina's money into his own bank accounts.

Getty Images Getty Images The final ruling was made as a default judgment after Nick didn't appear in court to defend himself — and Bobby insisted that the local District Attorney should still go after Gordon on murder charges!

Getty Images Getty Images “I am pleased with the outcome of today’s court proceedings," Bobby said in a statement. "I do know that Mr. Gordon will be unable to slander my daughter’s name in the future or obtain any benefits from the use of Krissy’s name. Finally, I do need for the District Attorney’s Office to step up and begin the criminal prosecution of Mr. Gordon.”

NatENQ NatENQ Gordon was ordered to pay the $36 million settlement after the court found him "legally responsible" for Bobbi Kristina's death. And while Gordon is publicly mourning Bobbi Kristina, plenty of cops also want to see him arrested — and think he could even be responsible for Whitney Houston's death!