Nick's statement of love was posted on Jan. 30, 2017 — even though he's claimed that it was Jan. 31, 2015, when he found his longtime love facedown in a full bathtub during a wild party at their home in Alpharetta, Ga. After months in a coma, the troubled druggie finally passed away in hospice care at age 22 on July 26, 2015.
Bobbie Kristina's grieving father, pop star Bobby Brown, later spoke out after a successful court case filed by Bobbi Kristina's estate charged Gordon with assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and transferring Bobbi Kristina's money into his own bank accounts.
The final ruling was made as a default judgment after Nick didn't appear in court to defend himself — and Bobby insisted that the local District Attorney should still go after Gordon on murder charges!
“I am pleased with the outcome of today’s court proceedings," Bobby said in a statement. "I do know that Mr. Gordon will be unable to slander my daughter’s name in the future or obtain any benefits from the use of Krissy’s name. Finally, I do need for the District Attorney’s Office to step up and begin the criminal prosecution of Mr. Gordon.”
Gordon was ordered to pay the $36 million settlement after the court found him "legally responsible" for Bobbi Kristina's death. And while Gordon is publicly mourning Bobbi Kristina, plenty of cops also want to see him arrested — and think he could even be responsible for Whitney Houston's death!
“There are obvious similarities between the way they both were bruised and drugged in bathtubs, and Nick was nearby both times,” said a source close to the investigation. Whitney's ex-husband also wants a second look at the pop diva's own overdose in a bathtub. "There’s only one person that was around both occasions," said Bobby, "only one person who says they were there to protect them — and he didn’t!"
