Files/Getty Files/Getty Michael Douglas, Glenn Close and Jamie Lee Curtis all attended the school. There's horror in Hollywood as a boarding school favored by the rich and famous is hit with allegations of widespread sexual abuse — with students saying staffers sexually assaulted and abused students for decades! 24 victims have come forward to say the abuse dates back to the early 1960s — when future starsandall attended the school.

School officials at Connecticut's Choate Rosemary Hall have also been accused of failing to report sexual misconduct by teachers! Throughout the years, former students claim that teachers were either quietly fired or allowed to resign. The most serious allegation was levied towards Jaime Rivera-Murillo, a former Spanish teacher who was witnessed by three students forcibly engaging in anal sex with another female student in a swimming pool at a Costa Rica resort!

The teacher was fired shortly after the alleged incident, but went on to work at other schools. He acknowledged drinking with the students that night — but denied engaging in sexual misconduct. Many of the victim claimed that they did not report the misconduct at the time out of fear nobody would believe them.