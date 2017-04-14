1 of 4
There's horror in Hollywood as a boarding school favored by the rich and famous is hit with allegations of widespread sexual abuse — with students saying staffers sexually assaulted and abused students for decades! 24 victims have come forward to say the abuse dates back to the early 1960s — when future stars Michael Douglas, Glenn Close and Jamie Lee Curtis all attended the school.
School officials at Connecticut's Choate Rosemary Hall have also been accused of failing to report sexual misconduct by teachers! Throughout the years, former students claim that teachers were either quietly fired or allowed to resign. The most serious allegation was levied towards Jaime Rivera-Murillo, a former Spanish teacher who was witnessed by three students forcibly engaging in anal sex with another female student in a swimming pool at a Costa Rica resort!
The teacher was fired shortly after the alleged incident, but went on to work at other schools. He acknowledged drinking with the students that night — but denied engaging in sexual misconduct. Many of the victim claimed that they did not report the misconduct at the time out of fear nobody would believe them.
In a chilling twist, a recent investigative report concluded that more than 110 private schools in New England had faced allegations of sexual misconduct by staff members over the past 25 years. "The conduct of these adults violated the foundation of our community: the sacred trust between students and the adults charged with their care,” stated a letter from Michael J. Carr, head of the Choate board, along with Headmaster Alex Curtis. Choate has set up an independent therapy fund to help any alumni who experienced sexual misconduct while attending the school.
