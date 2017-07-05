Blake Shelton Exposed — Sick Secrets He’s Hiding From His Fans

The new issue of The National ENQUIRER — on newsstands now — has the bombshell special report that unearths how Blake's goofball TV persona covers up his ruthless ways. The shocking four-month report even has his own family blasting the country star as a “corporate puppet” playing a “character” on TV!
Photo credit: Getty/NatENQ
3 of 3
Disgusted insiders have told all to the The National ENQUIRER, with Blake's private prejudices exposed in his own words. Discover the real Blake Shelton that nobody's supposed to know — only in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now!
The new issue of The National ENQUIRER — on newsstands now — has the bombshell special report that unearths how Blake's goofball TV persona covers up his ruthless ways. The shocking four-month report even has his own family blasting the country star as a “corporate puppet” playing a “character” on TV!
Photo credit: Getty/NatENQ
Disgusted insiders have told all to the The National ENQUIRER, with Blake's private prejudices exposed in his own words. Discover the real Blake Shelton that nobody's supposed to know — only in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now!