Billy Joel Becomes A New Dad At 68 Years Old

Aging 'Piano Man' takes on new duties!

Billy Joel is a new dad — with the 68-year-old pop star seen here holding newborn Remy Ann after keeping his wife's pregnancy a secret right up to the final days!

It's a second daughter for Billy, with his 35-year-old wife Alexis giving birth on Sunday, Oct. 22 at New York University Hospital. The star briefly kept the baby's birth a secret — but not for as long as he covered up the pregnancy!

As earlier reported by The National ENQUIRER, Billy finally confirmed that his 35-year-old bride Alexis was ready to give birth just a week before the due date. That's in contrast to the very public pregnancy that Alexis was sporting when she walked down the aisle with Billy in July 2015 — a month before the birth of their first daughter!

