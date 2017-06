A source close to Billy has denied reports of career problems, but his most recent work is reflecting his outcast status! Billy has reportedly signed on to a low-budget film called "Washed Up" — in a bit of stunt casting for the movie about a woman struggling to salvage her career. He'll also be seen alongside Jerry Seinfeld and the late Alan Thicke in "A Fatherless Generation," a documentary about the "emotional trauma caused by growing up" without a father.