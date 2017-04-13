1 of 4
Bill O'Reilly is hiding out in the Vatican as pressure mounts for FOX News to fire their top-rated host! Sources confirmed the network already has plans to officially cut O'Reilly back to hosting four nights a week, allowing FOX to audition replacements for his regular time slot. He's also reeling from reports that popular radio host Dr. Wendy Walsh has met with FOX attorneys conducting the network's private investigation into his multiple sexual harassment lawsuits — just as Dr. Walsh's lawyer calls for an investigation by the New York State Division of Human Rights!
A FOX spokesperson is insisting that O’Reilly had already planned to disappear from his time slot for a vacation in April — with the caustic newsman running off to visit the Vatican just days after Walsh spoke out to The National ENQUIRER. Her bombshell charges, in the issue on newsstands now, include Wendy saying that she knew her "job prospects at FOX were over" after she turned down O'Reilly's creepy invitation to visit his hotel room.
Network insiders told The ENQUIRER that O'Reilly's prime time slot has been in danger since Tucker Carlson started to bring in higher ratings after replacing superstar Megyn Kelly. "Bill's cost the network millions in settled lawsuits," claimed one source. "He's also costing them advertisers, and activists are bringing up Bill's scandals to try and endanger overseas deals. Tucker has the executives ready to bring in more new blood!"
Lisa Bloom (at left), the pit bull attorney representing Walsh, is also going after FOX News on a global scale — writing a letter to UK officials about the parent company's bid to buy a British media empire. The lawyer is invoking a clearance clause that the company can only be sold to "fit and proper" owners — blasting O'Reilly and saying that FOX News has shown “utter disregard for the rights of women!”
