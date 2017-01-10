1 of 8

Getty/Files Getty/Files Megyn Kelly — but the FOX News star can't quit making headlines over his own alleged bad behavior! As earlier revealed by Roger Ailes resigning in humiliation over charges made by Gretchen Carlson. Now insiders have spoken out about an alleged six-figure settlement paid out over the host of "The O'Reilly Factor!" Bill O'Reilly got rid of his rival— but the FOX News star can't quit making headlines over his own alleged bad behavior! As earlier revealed by The National ENQUIRER , insiders at the FOX headquarters claimed that O'Reilly was panicking over new sexual harassment charges in the wake of his bossresigning in humiliation over charges made by. Now insiders have spoken out about an alleged six-figure settlement paid out over the host of "The O'Reilly Factor!"

Getty Images Getty Images A leaked letter sent by Juliet Huddy — once a popular FOX News figure who appeared regularly on O'Reilly's show — reportedly showed her giving notice of a lawsuit where she claimed that she'd been demoted to a New York City FOX affiliate "in retaliation for rebuffing Mr. O'Reilly's advances." Sources now say that Juliet received a "high six-figure" settlement in early Sept. 2016. The next month, Juliet surprised media insiders by abruptly leaving her position as a news anchor at FOX 5 New York.

Getty Images Getty Images The allegations in the letter include complaints made against O'Reilly after she went to see him in a hotel room while "return[ing] a room key," and charges that he attempted to kiss Juliet at his home in Long Island. FOX insiders say that O'Reilly denied the charges, and the popular host didn't make a personal payout as part of the settlement.

Getty Images Getty Images It's yet another humiliation for O'Reilly, though, who's already endured other charges of sexual harassment in the workplace. In addition to blasting Ailes in a lawsuit, former FOX News employee Andrea Tantaros also accused O'Reilly of chasing her around his Long Island mansion!

Getty Images Getty Images The lawsuit said that O'Reilly "started sexually harassing [Andrea] by, (a) asking her to come to stay with him on Long Island where it would be “very private,” and (b) telling her on more than one occasion that he could “see [her] as a wild girl,” and that he believed that she had a “wild side.”

Getty Images Getty Images Andrea Mackris — a producer on his show who had also accused him of repeated sexual harassment. She had filed a $60 million lawsuit, with allegations that included O'Reilly offering her "sex lessons," and propositioning Andrea and one of her friends by saying they should "go to a hotel together and have the time of [their] lives." Andrea's lawsuit was eventually settled out of court. Claims of O'Reilly's office harassment first came to light in 2004, after he attempted to file a preemptive lawsuit against— a producer on his show who had also accused him of repeated sexual harassment. She had filed a $60 million lawsuit, with allegations that included O'Reilly offering her "sex lessons," and propositioning Andrea and one of her friends by saying they should "go to a hotel together and have the time of [their] lives." Andrea's lawsuit was eventually settled out of court.

Getty Images Getty Images O'Reilly hasn't had much better luck in court documents about his divorces, either — with The ENQUIRER revealing how he persuaded a judge to seal details of the $10 million lawsuit he filed against ex-wife Maureen McPhilmy when she won custody of their kids in 2016.