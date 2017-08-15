Bill O’Reilly — The Sex Scandal That FOX News Ignored

Andrea Mackis, a producer on FOX News "The O'Reilly Factor," made headlines when she filed a $60 million suit accusing O'Reilly and FOX News of sexual harassment. The bombshell lawsuit alleged that O'Reilly had sexually harassed Andrea while talking lewdly in numerous phone conversations, and even allegedly masturbated during several call between them! Photo credit: Getty Images

Her shocking claims seemed outrageous at the time — including her account of O'Reilly pressuring her to have phone sex with him and telling her about his sexual adventures, including a threesome with Scandinavian flight attendants. Mackris claimed that Bill even suggested a threesome when he took her and a college friend of hers to dinner in May 2003, saying they should "go to a hotel together and have the time of [their] lives" as he provided sexual "lessons." Photo credit: Getty Images

But instead of settling, arrogant O'Reilly responded with his own lawsuit alleging that Mackris was trying to extort O'Reilly and FOX for $60 million. That was followed by vicious personal attacks — including O'Reilly's attorney, Ronald Green, saying Mackris gave herself the nickname "Andrea Mattress" while working as a White House intern under President George H. W. Bush. Photo credit: Getty Images

"It speaks volumes to what was going on then," said Green — although a friend of Andrea's was quick to insist that "Andrea gave herself that nickname when she was six years old. She also called herself 'Andrea Macoroni'...she told all that to O'Reilly during a friendly conversation!" Photo credit: Getty Images

O'Reilly's camp also sent out word that Mackris was in debt for close to $100,000 — but, once again, Andrea's supporters challenged the claim. "If money was her only motivation," said the insider, "Andrea would have taken what friends at Fox have told me was a $4 million settlement O'Reilly offered her out of his own pocket." The producer had her own response, too, claiming to have tape recordings of O'Reilly at his worst! Photo credit: Getty Images

"These are deadly and perhaps even ruinous allegations," said another insider, "and there seems to be no question this all happened on tape." Shortly afterwards, O'Reilly's attacks on Andrea cooled down — and it was soon announced that she had reached a settlement to agree that “no wrongdoing whatsoever” had occurred, with insiders saying that she walked away with close to $9 million! Photo credit: Getty Images