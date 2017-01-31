1 of 5

Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley has finally learned the identity of the man who brutally murdered his ex-wife — 17 years after The National ENQUIRER revealed the DNA evidence! California cops say that Kenneth Eugene Troyer was responsible for the sexual assault and slaying of beautiful Karen Klaas, who was only 32 years old when she was strangled with her own pantyhose at her Los Angeles home in 1976. It was a tragedy that would haunt Bill throughout his own life, and mar his comeback success in the 1980s with the "Dirty Dancing" soundtrack!

Los Angeles Country detectives said that they matched Troyer's DNA to a sample from the crime scene, after a relative of Troyer's cooperated with the investigation to provide a sample of the family DNA. The rapist had been convicted of other sexual assaults when he was fatally shot in 1982 while attempting to escape from a California prison. The case was officially reopened in 2009 — but The ENQUIRER reveled in 2000 that the cops had used DNA to narrow the search down to three suspects!

At the time, a heartbroken Bill was hoping for any kind of closure — even if the DNA cleared the three men! "Even they eliminate all of the suspects, it will make it easier for me," said Bill. "At least I'll know, one way or another." The pop star had been left to raise their son Darrin alone after the savage murder, with police saying that Karen had been attacked from behind by the intruder.

She had been using crutches at the time, which were found by police on the crime scene in her apartment. Neighbors had noticed the sliding glass doors to her apartment were open, and had shouted her name before hearing noises from the bedroom. A few minutes later, the neighbors reported seeing a "bushy-haired" man walk out from Karen's front door.