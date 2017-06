Bill Cosby got the grin wiped off his face when the judge at his rape trial blasted his spokesman's demands for a mistrial — warning that "the state could choose to re-try you on these charges!" Photo credit: Getty Images

Andrew Wyatt demanding that Judge O'Neill "put an end" to the trial that accused his client Judge Steven O'Neill expressed his displeasure over the Cosby defense team's happiness at the jury's declaration to be deadlocked — with defense spokesmandemanding that Judge O'Neill "put an end" to the trial that accused his client of the 2004 rape of Andrea Constand Photo credit: Getty Images

The judge directly addressed Cosby while reminding the defense that the jury has the right to deliberate for any length of time. While the comic's defense lawyers officially requested a mistrial, they also assured the judge that they had nothing to do with Wyatt's declaration outside the courtroom. Photo credit: Getty Images

Cosby's loyal aide had declared to reporters: "This deadlock shows the 'Not Guilty' that Mr Cosby has been saying the whole time...Mr Cosby is just happy to know that 12 of his peers understand that the facts of this case just don't add up." Cosby might still have good reason to be confident, however. Photo credit: Getty Images