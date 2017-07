“McMonagle chastised Cosby’s publicist, Andrew Wyatt , in front of reporters, because he’d hold press conferences while the jury was deliberating and give mixed messages,” a source told The National ENQUIRER . McMonagle was further put off by Cosby’s radio ramblings, when the fallen star said he wouldn’t take the stand in his own defense because he’d come off as “a guilty man trying to hide that he was guilty but doing a bad job of it.”