Bill Cosby Mistrial Secrets — Jury In Tears

Another juror has spoken out about Bill Cosby's mistrial on charges of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand — revealing secrets of the emotional toll taken on the comic's peers, plus the one secret that the jury vowed to keep!
Bobby Dugan told ABC News that he believed Cosby was guilty of all three counts of sexual assault in the case from 2004. The 21-year-old added that he felt Cosby had even admitted to the rape of Andrea (pictured) in bombshell court transcripts published in The National ENQUIRER!
"What he said himself," recalled Dugan, "I think it was the 2005 deposition, when they were asking him would you use the word 'consent,' he said: "I wouldn't use that word. And I was, like, you pretty much said it there yourself, man."
Dugan said, however, that some of his fellow jurors refused to be swayed by what they considered to be a "he said, she said" case: 'We all said it a million times in the room. If there's other evidence, more substantial evidence, we would have had a better verdict than deadlock."
Dugan also revealed that emotions ran high in the jury room, recalling: "The most intense moment, I think, was when there was about four people crying in the room." But the jurors were able to come to one conclusion. Dugan said they all made a vow to never reveal the final vote that led to the mistrial!
