Bill Cosby has tried pretty much everything to get out of going to trial on charges of raping Andrea Constand in 2004. Now his attorneys are trying to get the case moved out of Philadelphia — where Cosby was once a beloved local hero! Cosby's pit bull lawyers now say the Philly native has been smeared by the crusading District Attorney who brought him to trial and blasted him as a "sexual predator!"
A motion was filed to move Cosby's rape trial out of Pennsylvania's Montgomery County, with Cosby set to go on trial there on charges of drugging Andrea before sexually assaulting her. A humiliating amount of women have come forward to charge Cosby with similar assaults, but only Andrea was able to file a court case before the statute of limitations ran out on the once-beloved TV star.
As covered by The National ENQUIRER, Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele ran for office while promising to prosecute Cosby after a previous D.A. had refused to file charges. Cosby attorney Brian McMonagle asked Judge Steven O'Neill to move the trial, citing: "In October 2015, Mr. Steele repeatedly ran a 30-second campaign ad attacking political rival Bruce Castor for failing to prosecute Mr. Cosby."
The attempt to change the venue added: "Mr. Steele made his promise to secure a conviction of Mr. Cosby a centerpiece of his campaign, going as far as to brand Mr. Cosby a 'sexual predator,' and thereby unleashing an unrelenting torrent of inflammatory and sensationalist headlines in Montgomery County."
The maneuvering could work, too, with a representative for D.A. Steele saying: "District Attorney Steele has previously indicated to the Court and to the defense that he will not oppose a change of venue." The judge is now free to postpone the ruling, or announce his decision immediately.
