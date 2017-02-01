1 of 5
Beyoncé is pregnant with twins — and the bombshell baby announcement also breaks up lots of divorce rumors! The pop diva made the big announcement less than a year since releasing "Lemonade," where she seemed to be blasting her husband over seeing other women. Rap mogul Jay Z and his bride seemed ready to break up over the very public bickering. Instead, as revealed by The National ENQUIRER, the couple boarded a luxury yacht on a mission to save their marriage!
"We would like to share our love and happiness," wrote Beyoncé while sending out this photo, adding: "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes." But it also took a lot of work for the couple to be sure they'd be staying together, with The ENQUIRER along for the trip as they sailed off to Italy.
Jay Z, Beyoncé, and their daughter Blue Ivy took off on a yacht called Galactica Star — rekindling their passion across exotic ports of call! Queen Bey even took a gutsy 30-foot jump into the water off the top deck of the $70 million super yacht while trying to dodge a billion dollar divorce!
The marriage nearly crumbled after Beyoncé dropped her blockbuster “Lemonade” album. In a promotional clip for the title track, Bey — swinging a baseball bat — called out her tycoon husband for multiple affairs. The video even ended with Beyoncé, 34, dropping her wedding ring to the ground!
Beyoncé also had to deal with a paternity scandal involving a New Jersey man named Rymir Satterthwaite, who claimed to be Jay Z’s love child! But the marital cruise worked wonders, and a source told The ENQUIRER that the couple even renewed their vows! “They’re determined to show everyone that they’re better than ever, ” said the source — and this new announcement proves it!
