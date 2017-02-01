Instagram.com/beyonce

Instagram.com/beyonce

"We would like to share our love and happiness," wrote Beyoncé while sending out this photo, adding: "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes." But it also took a lot of work for the couple to be sure they'd be staying together, with The ENQUIRER along for the trip as they sailed off to Italy.