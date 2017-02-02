1 of 6

Getty Images Getty Images Jay Z gets caught up in a shocking sex scandal! New court documents obtained by Beyoncé is pregnant with twins — but also facing heartbreak as husbandgets caught up in a shocking sex scandal! New court documents obtained by The National ENQUIRER reveal that the rap star's alleged baby mama was just a teen when she got pregnant! What’s more, sources told us that the legal claims broadsided the music mogul’s “Crazy in Love” wife — and almost drove their teetering marriage to the brink of a $1 billion divorce!

Getty Images Getty Images Rymir Satterthwaite, claimed in court documents that his mother, Wanda, had steamy sex sessions with Jay Z in 1992. The ENQUIRER was first to obtain court documents alleging that Jay Z — born as Shawn Corey Carter — has been fighting tooth and nail to avoid a DNA test that could prove if he fathered a now-adult son. The love child, 23-year-old, claimed in court documents that his mother, Wanda, had steamy sex sessions with Jay Z in 1992.

NatENQ NatENQ The ENQUIRER has learned the hip-hop icon was 22 years old when he allegedly transported teenaged Wanda from her Pennsylvania home to the Marcy Projects in Brooklyn, N.Y. for sex. An attorney at the Families Civil Liberties Union, which is representing Rymir (pictured) in his ongoing paternity battle against Jay Z in Pennsylvania, said the 21-time Grammy winner could be “terrified” the suit will expose the salacious details.

Getty Images Getty Images The troubling new charges about Jay Z emerged as the power couple returned from the brink of divorce after Beyoncé’s bitter 2016 album “Lemonade.” Fans were shocked by her vengeful lyrics addressing Jay Z’s infidelity, with their marriage repeatedly making headlines with reports of an endless string of cheating allegations.

Getty Images Getty Images Rymir’s mother began her legal battle to prove Jay Z was his father in 2010. Since then, Jay Z and his team of pit-bull lawyers have used a variety of tactics, according to Rymir’s attorneys to block the DNA test. Jay Z even tried to avoid a paternity test in New Jersey by claiming he didn’t own property in that state, according to a civil suit filed by Rymir’s legal caretaker, Lillie Collie.