Bethenny Frankel called the cops on her ex-husband — as the former "Real Housewife of New York" accused Jason Hoppy of making chilling threats! The New York Post's "Page Six" reports that Hoppy was arrested in Manhattan after showing up at the school of the couple's 6-year-old daughter and screaming to Bethenny: “I will destroy you!” The unhappy former househusband was then charged with harassing and stalking the Skinnygirl entrepreneur!
The "Page Six" reported included a statement from the NYPD that said Bethenney had accused her ex-husband of pestering her with “numerous emails” and “making FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on November 22, 2016.”
The statement also said: “On Friday, January 27, the suspect approached her and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight. He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.’”
Hoppy was released hours after being arrested, and denies the charges — but The National ENQUIRER had learned in Nov. 2016 that Bethenny's ex was still furious over her fabulous lifestyle. The couple were divorced in 2012 after two years of marriage, and an insider said that Hoppy felt Bethenny was still trying to drag him and their daughter into the spotlight. Hoppy had also been accused of harassing Bethenny's current boyfriend, Dennis Shields.
But at least Bethenny can take comfort in knowing her money isn't funding any obsessive behavior. As The ENQUIRER reported after their divorce, business-savvy Bethenny put together a 2010 prenup that saved her a fortune! The deal made sure that Bethenny was the only person in the marriage cashing in over her business deals, endorsements, and her Skinnygirl brand — which she sold in 2011 for $10 million!
