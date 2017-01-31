1 of 5

InStar InStar The "Page Six" reported included a statement from the NYPD that said Bethenney had accused her ex-husband of pestering her with “numerous emails” and “making FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on November 22, 2016.”

Getty Images Getty Images The statement also said: “On Friday, January 27, the suspect approached her and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight. He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.’”

InStar InStar Hoppy was released hours after being arrested, and denies the charges — but The National ENQUIRER had learned in Nov. 2016 that Bethenny's ex was still furious over her fabulous lifestyle. The couple were divorced in 2012 after two years of marriage, and an insider said that Hoppy felt Bethenny was still trying to drag him and their daughter into the spotlight. Hoppy had also been accused of harassing Bethenny's current boyfriend, Dennis Shields.