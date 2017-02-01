1 of 4
Bethenny Frankel has been given a restraining order against her ex-husband Jason Hoppy after reports of a bizarre meltdown outside their daughter's school! Now emails have been leaked that allege even more disturbing details about the bitter split between the former "Real Housewife of Atlanta" and her husband! The New York Post's "Page Six" reports that Hoppy had sent Bethenny a barrage of emails, including threats like, "You left me no choice but to go to extremes” while asking for a copy of her life insurance policy!
The National ENQUIRER reported in Oct. 2016 that Hoppy was still furious over Bethenny — despite their divorce having been finalized in 2014 after a two-year marriage. Sources said that Hoppy was furious over reality-star Bethenny continually dragging him into the spotlight, along with Bryn, their 6-year-old daughter. Bethenny said that Hoppy had threatened her during their 2014 custody hearing, too: “HHe would hold Bryn while he was doing this. He would say…‘I’m going to destroy you.'”
Bethenny also accused Hoppy of making the same threat outside of Bryn's school in Manhattan on Jan. 27, 2017. A police spokesman also said that the report had Bethenny claiming that Hoppy had "tried to provoke a fight.” Hoppy has denied the charges, but avoided reporters on the street. His attorney, Robert C. Gottlieb. also released a statement saying: “There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions."
Bethenny can certainly afford to keep her own lawyers after her ex-husband, though. As reported by The ENQUIRER, the reality-show star is also a savvy businesswoman, and her prenup clearly outlined that Hoppy didn't get any money from her business deals and endorsements — including the Skinnygirl brand that she sold in 2011 for $10 million!
