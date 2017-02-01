InStar

InStar

Bethenny also accused Hoppy of making the same threat outside of Bryn's school in Manhattan on Jan. 27, 2017. A police spokesman also said that the report had Bethenny claiming that Hoppy had "tried to provoke a fight.” Hoppy has denied the charges, but avoided reporters on the street. His attorney, Robert C. Gottlieb. also released a statement saying: “There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions."