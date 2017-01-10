1 of 7

Getty/Files Getty/Files Pablo Gomez Jr. has been charged with murder after a savage slashing spree in the college town of Berkeley, Calif. — with local residents shocked by how the victims have been ignored by the accused maniac's pals. Instead, friends of Gomez have spoken out about press coverage of the gender-bending college student, insisting that the androgynous activist prefers to be referred to as "they!"

Donald Trump on the college campus. But cops say that the peace-loving student let loose with a homicidal rage on the morning of Friday, Jan. 6! Gomez is a student at the University of California in Berkeley, and is a well-known figure in local politics — seen in this video arguing with supporters ofon the college campus. But cops say that the peace-loving student let loose with a homicidal rage on the morning of Friday, Jan. 6!

Horrified police learned of the knife attacks when a woman in her 20s flagged down a police patrol for help outside of the Berkeley college campus at 11:40 a.m. The victim had been attacked with a knife, and said that her assailant was still in the neighborhood.

As the woman was taken to the hospital, cops searched the area and found a home with an open door — where, said the police report, “it was clear that based on the evidence found at the scene, a violent crime had occurred there."

In a bizarre twist, though, police have also admitted that "it wasn’t until much later that the body of an as of yet, unidentified person was discovered.” The victim — who had been reported missing earlier in the day — was later identified as 27-year-old Emilie Inman (pictured).

The woman who was hospitalized reportedly knew Gomez, but Emilie was not believed to have any connection to the suspect. Police believe Emelie answered the door after Gomez (seen here in a Twitter post) came in search of a former acquaintance who had lived there.