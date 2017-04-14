1 of 4
Jennifer Garner is done with her husband Ben Affleck — slamming him with divorce papers after years of struggling to stay together! It's a brutal end to almost two years of the couple trying to get back together, and comes just days after The National ENQUIRER caught Ben secretly texting the nanny who first shook up their marriage in 2015. Reps have been sent out to insist that the divorce decision was "super amicable," but there's not even a prenup in the upcoming $150 million divorce!
In a bombshell exclusive, The ENQUIRER revealed the “Batman v Superman” star had been texting it up with Christine Ouzounian. The former nanny has even been “going to places where she knows he hangs out,” a source snitched — adding: “She’s trying to rekindle something!” Ben, with three children from his marriage to Jennifer, had tried to keep quiet about the alleged affair, but insiders told The ENQUIRER that Christine claimed she was intimate with her boss during a five-month romance.
Jen and Ben had originally announced their divorce on June 30, 2015 — one day after their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple kept trying to rebuild their marriage, with Ben completing rehab for “alcohol addiction” just a month before divorce papers were filed.
Sources close to Ben insisted that he hasn't been in contact with Christine — and others claim that the nanny has reunited with ex-fiancé Christoph Albury. Her pals still insisted that Christine was out to win troubled Ben back. “She’s out for money,” a source said. “She’s a gold digger!”
