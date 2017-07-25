Barbara Sinatra: Ol’ Blue Eyes’ Wife Dead At 90

Barbara Sinatra has passed away at the age of 90 in Rancho Mirage, Calif. — having found her own fame as "Lady Blue Eyes" while fiercely taking care of husband Frank Sinatra Photo credit: Getty Images

Showbiz insiders gave Barbara full credit for hard-living Frank making it to 82 years old before passing away on May 14, 1998. She protected him like a mother hen — even screening his phone calls. "Barbara's the driving force behind his survival," revealed a friend. Photo credit: Getty Images

Old age took a terrible toll on Frank in his final years. His hearing was failing, he often became confused, and he was in constant pain from a series of surgeries. "Without her," a friend told The ENQUIRER in Frank's final years, "Frank would be completely lost." Photo credit: Getty Images

Frank was buried in a plot next to the grave of his beloved mother Dolly in the Desert Memorial Park near Palm Spring. An adjoining plot had already set aside for Barbara — who recounted the death of her husband in her autobiography "Lady Blue Eyes." Photo credit: Getty Images

She wrote of finding Frank on an emergency room gurney in a cubicle with three doctors in attendance. Gripping his hand she told him: “You’ve got to fight.” Instead, she wrote: “Briefly, his eyes flickered open. They were watery but still the same dazzling blue." Photo credit: Getty Images