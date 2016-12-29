1 of 6
President Barack Obama interrupted his final Presidential vacation in Hawaii to blast Russian intelligence services for exposing Hillary Clinton and staffers' disturbing emails — which might have very well cost her the election! Still reeling from Donald Trump's huge win in the 2016 presidential election, Obama named names while declaring that he was kicking out 35 Russian officials, and closing two Russian-owned operations in the United States!
“All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” said Obama. “Such activities have consequences.” He proved it, too, by using his presidential powers to personally sanction General Lieutenant Igor Korobov — the man who heads up the Russian military intelligence agency known as the G.R.U.
The Democratic National Committee hired a security firm to investigate the disastrous theft of private emails, with the DNC now claiming the investigation proved that the hacking was done by The Fancy Bear Group, said to be affiliated with the G.R.U.
Obama also went after three of Korobov's deputies, plus Alexei Belan and Yevgeny Bogachev — two Russians who have spent years on the FBI list of top cyber criminals. The President accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of approving the attack that leaked humiliating emails sent privately by Hillary Clinton staffers.
The embarrassing content included admissions of mainstream media reporters working closely with the Hillary campaign, plus other bizarre messages. Obama declared that the leaks “could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government.” In another throwback to a Cold War scenario, the 35 Russian diplomats are officially “persona non grata,” and have been given three days to leave the country.
Obama — along with other leading Democratic Party figures — has repeatedly asserted that the Russians were seeking to help Donald Trump win the election by harming Hillary's reputation with the leaked documents. “I don’t believe it,” said Trump. “Every week, it’s another excuse.”
