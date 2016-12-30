1 of 4
President Barack Obama named names while accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of backing a foreign plan to influence the 2016 presidential election — by helping to leak humiliating emails from Hillary Clinton and her staffers! Obama left Donald Trump with an official crisis while booting Russian diplomats out of America — and he's really out to get two of the FBI's Most Wanted cyber criminals!
Obama named and shamed Alexei Belan and Evgeniy Bogachev — two Russians who reportedly work with the country's military intelligence agency known as the G.R.U. Bogachev (as seen in this FBI handout) was originally wanted for swiping account numbers and passwords from American banks. He's reported to be part of a criminal ring that also sends out scam emails, which is how Hillary campaign chairman John Podesta was conned into exposing his bizarre private correspondence.
Bogachev is believed to be in Russia — while cyber creep Alexei Belan was last sighted in Greece while committing computer fraud all over the world! That includes the FBI charges that Belan broke into the computer networks of "three major United States-based e-commerce companies in Nevada and California." But there's another reason that Obama may have a personal grudge against the Russian hacker!
In addition to raiding retail companies, Belan reportedly hacked his way into every single company on the Obamacare network supporting the Affordable Care Act. It was a humiliating moment for Obama's pet project. In another cruel twist for Obama, Vladimir Putin is mocking the President's recent sanctions against Russia. Putin declared that he won't deport any U.S. ambassadors in return, and even invited them to a party in Moscow!
