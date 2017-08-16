Barack Obama: Secret D.C. War Room To Torpedo Trump

Barack Obama — mounting a vicious campaign to sabotage — is operating a secret “war room” just two miles from the White House! mounting a vicious campaign to sabotage President Donald Trump is operating a secret “war room” just two miles from the White House! Photo credit: Getty Images/Mega

Ivanka lives with her hubby, Jared Kushner! In a bombshell world exclusive, sources told The National ENQUIRER the puppet master- in-chief's bunker is buried deep behind the unassuming brick walls of an $8.1 million mansion — just down the street from where the president's daughterlives with her hubby,

"This war room is how they're trying to topple Trump!" said D.C. insider Dick Morris , who is The ENQUIRER's political columnist. Sources have told The ENQUIRER Trump's predecessor convenes twice-daily meetings of "Deep State" operatives — top Democrats and members of the "underground Trump resistance" — in the bunker built in one of the capital's ritziest neighborhoods.

"They meet there on two conference calls … [at] 8:30 and 9:45 a.m.," Morris told The ENQUIRER. "And they develop talking points for the media for the day for how to sabotage and undermine Trump . All of the key players are on that conference call."

Sources said the war room acts as a nerve center for Obama to command a 32,525-member army of foot soldiers, united under a network of left-leaning nonprofits, specifically Organizing for Action (OFA) — a 250-chapter national group created after Trump's election as a successor to Organizing for America, which rallied grassroots support for Obama while he still occupied the Oval Office.

The new group is behind countless protests over Trump's policies — including violent incidents that followed the introduction of the president's ban on travel from Muslim countries linked to terrorism. "The war room is where Obama moves these soldiers around the chessboard of America in a complex game of sabotage," said our source.

ENQUIRER contributor and renowned political maverick Roger Stone added: "The Obamas are desperate to return to power. Barack intends to insert his wife as president ... and he knows he has to remove Donald Trump in order to do so! They think that in a Trump takedown, they will discredit [VP Mike] Pence, making him an easy target for Michelle [Obama]."

Kathleen Sebelius; Andy Slavitt, who headed up Medicare and Medicaid efforts; Jeanne Lambrew, one of Obamacare's chief architects, and even Michelle. Sources told The ENQUIRER Obama presides at the meetings over a rogues' gallery of former advisors — including senior advisor Valerie Jarrett (center), former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, who headed up Medicare and Medicaid efforts;, one of Obamacare's chief architects, and even Michelle.

Lately, the conspiracy has been focused on obliterating Trump's efforts to muster enough votes to save America from the disaster of Obamacare , sources told The ENQUIRER. Obama's next move is to direct the destruction of Trump's tax reform plan from his secret nerve center.

At the time he said, "These acts of defiance ... may seem independently accomplished, but that's precisely how they're intended to be seen. "In reality, each one is part of a coordinated campaign to destroy the Trump administration. I was there when they planned it."