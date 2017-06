‘Bachelor In Paradise’: TV’s Most Toxic Reality Franchise

Over the franchise's 15-year run, producers have weathered accusations that the show's "reality" is actually a manipulated and manipulative fantasy of their own salacious design. And there's been no shortage of scandals, from "Bachelor"'s embarrassing " sex tape " to host Chris Harrison's accused philandering and expensive divorce from his wife(left). But there is a new dimension to the crisis around whatever happened in the pool betweenandAlthough details remain limited while the production company, Warner Bros., investigates the incident, RadarOnline reports note that one of the show's own producers allegedly intervened out of fear that they were filming a non-consensual sex act!