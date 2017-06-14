‘Bachelor In Paradise’: TV’s Most Toxic Reality Franchise

Live by sleaze, die by sleaze: that's the lesson TV insiders say the producers of "Bachelor In Paradise" may be learning from the sprawling media firestorm touched off by this weekend's unprecedented production shut-down — and it started with drunk sex in the pool! Photo credit: Getty Images/Files

Allegations that a bachelor may have taken advantage of an inebriated bachelorette in what was described officially as "sexual misconduct" caught fewer observers by surprise than the fact that the incident caused executives to halt production. While the accounts of the very public aquatic encounter between between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson raised eyebrows, the elimination-tournament-styled reality series has been a magnet for controversy throughout its history. Photo credit: Getty Images

Chris Soules — a former "Bachelor" who first came to fame as a "Bachelorette" contestant — was arrested on April 24 for leaving the scene of a fatal accident in which farmer Chris was alleged to have rear-ended a tractor, fatally pitching its driver into a ditch. An Iowa judge in May refused his lawyers' request that the charges be dismissed, and Chris entered a not-guilty plea. Photo credit: Getty Images/Files

Ben Higgins hid embarrassing secrets: holistic healer Breanne Rice had already had two disastrous trips down the aisle; Amanda Stanton had finalized her divorce just months before she landed on the show and had two toddlers at home; and flight attendant Lauren Bushnell — Ben's ultimate choice — had been arrested in Indio, Calif. a year earlier for public intoxication! Among many investigations into reality TV The National ENQUIRER has conducted over the years, a February 2016 report found that three of the women vying for that season's bachelor hid embarrassing secrets. Photo credit: Getty Images

Chris Harrison threatened to quit over the way "The Bachelorette" producers treated Kaitlyn Bristowe during its 11th season, accusing them of "slut-shaming" the Vancouver beauty. Kaitlyn became a target of internet trolls "when it came out that she may have had sex with her three final picks," on-set source told The ENQUIRER at the time. In 2015, longtime host threatened to quit over the way "The Bachelorette" producers treated Kaitlyn during its 11th season. Photo credit: Getty Images

Gia Allemand committed suicide in 2013, leaving behind broken romances and shattered dreams. “ Perhaps the series most tragic story, "The Bachelor" and "Bachelor Pad" contestantcommitted suicide in 2013, leaving behind broken romances and shattered dreams. “ All Gia ever wanted was to be loved , to have a husband and children,” Melinda Farina, a New York-based beauty expert, told The ENQUIRER at the time. “But every time she thought that she was close to her dreams, they eluded her.”

Desiree Hartsock, Brandon Andreen (left, with Josh Murray and Christian Bishop) made the most explosive promise. Make that, false promise. A decade before vying to become the object of Desiree's desire, 26-year-old Brandon called a GM plant in Wisconsin, posed as an FBI agent, and claimed there was a "highly explosive de­vice" in the plant and it needed to be evacuated immediately. Prankster Brandon, who got caught and paid a $1,000 fine, got bumped in that season's third episode! Photo credit: Getty Images

Ben Flajnik's embarrassing "Gwen (left). But there is a new dimension to the crisis around whatever happened in the pool between Corinne and DeMario. Although details remain limited while the production company, Warner Bros., investigates the incident, Over the franchise's 15-year run, producers have weathered accusations that the show's "reality" is actually a manipulated and manipulative fantasy of their own salacious design. And there's been no shortage of scandals, from "Bachelor"'s embarrassing " sex tape " to host Chris Harrison's accused philandering and expensive divorce from his wife(left). But there is a new dimension to the crisis around whatever happened in the pool betweenandAlthough details remain limited while the production company, Warner Bros., investigates the incident, RadarOnline reports note that one of the show's own producers allegedly intervened out of fear that they were filming a non-consensual sex act! Photo credit: Getty Images