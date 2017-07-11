Audrey Hepburn Auction Reveals Star’s Private World

Your chance to latch on to some of Audrey Hepburn ’s chic and classic style comes in September, when Christie's of London will auction off several of the demure screen legend’s personal possessions , from classic dresses to her own copy of the “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” script! Photo credit: Getty Images/Christie's Auctions

One lucky buyer will be able to read “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” from Audrey ’s own script — for about $80,000. Photo credit: Christie's Auctions

The star’s cigarette lighter, with "For My Fair Lady" inscribed on top, is valued at about $6,300. Photo credit: Christie's Auctions

Outfits include a Givenchy cocktail dress ($17,000) Audrey wore to promote “Two for the Road” and a Burberry trench coat ($9,000). Photo credit: Christie's Auctions/Getty Images

Ballet shoes, in a rainbow of colors, are expected to bring about $1,700. Photo credit: Christie's Auctions

Audrey’s powder compact with her initials is expected to go for about $3,300. Photo credit: Christie's Auctions