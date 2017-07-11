Audrey Hepburn Auction Reveals Star’s Private World

Photo credit: Getty Images/Christie's Auctions
One lucky buyer will be able to read “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” from Audrey
’s own script — for about $80,000.
Photo credit: Christie's Auctions
The star’s cigarette lighter, with "For My Fair Lady" inscribed on top, is valued at about $6,300.
Photo credit: Christie's Auctions
Outfits include a Givenchy cocktail dress ($17,000) Audrey wore to promote “Two for the Road” and a Burberry trench coat ($9,000).
Photo credit: Christie's Auctions/Getty Images
Ballet shoes, in a rainbow of colors, are expected to bring about $1,700.
Photo credit: Christie's Auctions
Audrey’s powder compact with her initials is expected to go for about $3,300.
Photo credit: Christie's Auctions
Audrey remains a hit: A “Tiffany’s
” dress auctioned in 2006 was expected to bring in around $125,000 — but went for more than $900,000!
Photo credit: Getty Images