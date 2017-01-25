Arnold — like his ex-wife— has identified publicly as a Catholic in the past, although he also publicly stated as governor that his religion wouldn't interfere with running the state, declaring "I always said that you should not have your religion interfere with government policies or with the policies of the people."

That included riling other Catholics with decisions to fight for gay marriage rights in California during his tenure, and he also invoked his religious beliefs when endorsing controversial stem-cell research, saying: "I am a Catholic and a very dedicated Catholic, but that does not interfere with my decision-making because I know that stem-cell research, the way we are doing it in California...is the right way to go."