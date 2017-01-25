1 of 4
Arnold Schwarzenegger shook hands with Pope Francis in a true display of star power at the Vatican — and the new boss of "Celebrity Apprentice" even handed the Pontiff some reading material. The former Governator of California gifted the religious leader with a copy of the book "California: This Golden Land of Promise."
Arnold — like his ex-wife Maria Shriver — has identified publicly as a Catholic in the past, although he also publicly stated as governor that his religion wouldn't interfere with running the state, declaring "I always said that you should not have your religion interfere with government policies or with the policies of the people."
That included riling other Catholics with decisions to fight for gay marriage rights in California during his tenure, and he also invoked his religious beliefs when endorsing controversial stem-cell research, saying: "I am a Catholic and a very dedicated Catholic, but that does not interfere with my decision-making because I know that stem-cell research, the way we are doing it in California...is the right way to go."
That left the superstar and the Pontiff plenty to talk about, too — with Pope Francis having also taken bold stances that challenged the Church's position on gay rights and divorce. "By thinking that everything is black and white, we sometimes close off the way of grace and growth," the Pope said, in a display of real Hollywood openness.
