Ariel Winter Shows Off Her New Butt Tattoo

Ariel Wintersigned up for a Master Selfie Class — and put her new skills to work by showing a sexy shot of her new butt tattoo!
Photo credit: Getty/Snapchat
2 of 6
The daring photo went up via Ariel's own Snapchat account, as the brazen "Modern Family" star pulled down her pants and caught the new cursive ink on her curves — which reads: “Loves risks everything and asks for nothing.”
Photo credit: Snapchat/ArielWinter
3 of 6
This new shot shows Ariel got her money's worth for her selfie classes, with a source telling The National ENQUIRER: “She wants to snap more professional — and raunchier — pictures!”
Photo credit: Getty Images
4 of 6
But, as revealed by The ENQUIRER, not all of Ariel's costars are as impressed with her internet exhibitions. “'Modern Family' works so well because it’s a group effort," said a media insider, "but Ariel’s off-screen antics are a distraction!”
Photo credit: Getty Images
5 of 6
Ariel, however, isn't ready to slow down with her very public posing. “I post photos of my butt, and I have cleavage out on the internet,” she said. “Who cares?”
Photo credit: Getty Images
6 of 6
“If I take a good picture of my butt," Ariel added, “it’s gonna go on the internet...I have this policy. If you don’t like what I post, don’t follow me. If you don’t like what I say, don’t read it.”
Ariel Wintersigned up for a Master Selfie Class — and put her new skills to work by showing a sexy shot of her new butt tattoo!
Photo credit: Getty/Snapchat
The daring photo went up via Ariel's own Snapchat account, as the brazen "Modern Family" star pulled down her pants and caught the new cursive ink on her curves — which reads: “Loves risks everything and asks for nothing.”
Photo credit: Snapchat/ArielWinter
This new shot shows Ariel got her money's worth for her selfie classes, with a source telling The National ENQUIRER: “She wants to snap more professional — and raunchier — pictures!”
Photo credit: Getty Images
But, as revealed by The ENQUIRER, not all of Ariel's costars are as impressed with her internet exhibitions. “'Modern Family' works so well because it’s a group effort," said a media insider, "but Ariel’s off-screen antics are a distraction!”
Photo credit: Getty Images
Ariel, however, isn't ready to slow down with her very public posing. “I post photos of my butt, and I have cleavage out on the internet,” she said. “Who cares?”
Photo credit: Getty Images
“If I take a good picture of my butt," Ariel added, “it’s gonna go on the internet...I have this policy. If you don’t like what I post, don’t follow me. If you don’t like what I say, don’t read it.”