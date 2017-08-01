Aretha Franklin: The Secret Love She’ll Take To The Grave

Aretha Franklin lost her heart to a fellow showbiz legend — but she's kept fans guessing about the identity of "Mr. Mystique!" Photo credit: Getty Images

The mystery began with the release of Aretha's 1999 autobiography "Aretha: From These Roots" — when she revealed that she carried on a secret love affair for 40 years with her fellow star. The superstar singer only described the man as "a well-known public figure," and insisted on referring to him as simply "Mr. Mystique." Photo credit: Getty Images

The usually outspoken Queen of Soul — who was married twice, and has had numerous boyfriends over the past few decades — called their romance "magical," and said she fell for her mystery lover "with all of my heart." Aretha added: "I always felt we were a natural, a dream couple." Photo credit: Getty Images

She wrote that the couple originally shared just a single night of passion in a New York City hotel room after they met in the 1950s. "I had never been kissed, loved or touched like that," she recalled, and awoke to a message written in lipstick on the bathroom mirror: "I love you, baby." Photo credit: Getty Images

Aretha credits the mystery man as the inspiration for her 1977 album "Sweet Passion" — but, strangely, the couple didn't reunite after that night until sometime in the '80s. "This was the same charming gentleman who had fascinated me previously," she wrote, but the singer soon learned that Mr. Mystique couldn't be tied down.

Despite having once hummed Mendelssohn's "Wedding March" to her, wrote Aretha, "Mr. Mystique turned out to be Mr. Selfish, Mr. Self-Centered, Mr. Self-Serving, and Mr. Full-Of-It!" She even boasted of ignoring him when he showed up backstage at another show several years later. Photo credit: Getty Images

And, unlike other stars, Aretha seems determined to keep her secret romance to herself — even as insiders fear the worst with the soul diva's current health woes. "She's too friendly with Smokey Robinson for him to be Mr. Mystique," insisted one fan, and Motown founder Berry Gordy has never spent years away from Aretha's side. Photo credit: Getty Images