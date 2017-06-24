Huma Abedin Finally Dumping Anthony Weiner

“In late January 2016, I was contacted by and began exchanging online e-mails
with a stranger who said that she was a high school student who I understood to be 15 years old,” wrote Weiner in a letter to the judge. “Through approximately March 2016, I engaged in obscene communications with this teenager, including sharing explicit images and encouraging her to engage in sexually explicit conduct
, just as I had done and continued to do with adult women. I knew this was morally wrong as it was unlawful.” The FBI seized Weiner’s laptop that contained emails from Abedin to Clinton that were called into question but ultimately were not considered a security breach.