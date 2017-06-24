anthony weiner huma abedin divorce

Huma Abedin Finally Dumping Anthony Weiner

Huma Abedin is finally through with Anthony Weiner for good after years of suffering by his side!

Abedin attended "The Beguiled" premiere in New York City where she happily worked the room and proclaimed she was "nearly free" from her sick sexting husband. “Huma was talking about her husband, and said she was almost divorced from him,” a spy told The National ENQUIRER.“Huma also said she is working on Hillary’s Clinton's book that is coming out later this year,” added the eyewitness. Weiner is facing up to 10 years in prison for sexting an underage girl and cut a plea deal with investigators in May — prompting Abedin to file for divorce later that day.

“In late January 2016, I was contacted by and began exchanging online e-mails with a stranger who said that she was a high school student who I understood to be 15 years old,” wrote Weiner in a letter to the judge. “Through approximately March 2016, I engaged in obscene communications with this teenager, including sharing explicit images and encouraging her to engage in sexually explicit conduct, just as I had done and continued to do with adult women. I knew this was morally wrong as it was unlawful.” The FBI seized Weiner’s laptop that contained emails from Abedin to Clinton that were called into question but ultimately were not considered a security breach.

