Huma Abedin Finally Dumping Anthony Weiner

Abedin attended "The Beguiled" premiere in New York City where she happily worked the room and proclaimed she was "nearly free" from her sick sexting husband. “Huma was talking about her husband, and said she was almost divorced from him,” a spy told The National ENQUIRER .“Huma also said she is working on Hillary’s Clinton's book that is coming out later this year,” added the eyewitness. Weiner is facing up to 10 years in prison for sexting an underage girl and cut a plea deal with investigators in May — prompting Abedin to file for divorce later that day.