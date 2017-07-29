Anthony Scaramucci: Wife Files For Divorce

Anthony Scaramucci, the newly-appointed White House communications director, is being hauled into divorce court!
Deidre Ball
, his wife of three years, has filed for divorce after Scaramucci accepted the position to work for President Donald Trump
.The 38-year-old Ball, who started dating Scaramucci in 2011, worked for SkyBridge Capital, the firm her husband founded and sold, as a VP of Investor Relations.
“Deidre has left him and has filed for divorce. She liked the nice Wall Street life and their home on Long Island, not the insane world of D.C.", said a source. "She is tired of his naked ambition. She has left him even though they have two children together.” The 52-year-old Wall Street financier had been aiming for a position at the White House after he was originally pegged for a senior position that prompted him to sell SkyBridge in preparation for his new role soon after Trump was sworn in as President.
Trump’s former chief of staff, Reince Priebus, initially blocked the move. Scaramucci, who had been seen without wearing his wedding ring, reportedly fought with Ball over his loyalty to Trump. “Deidre is not a fan of Trump, and she hasn’t exactly been on board and supportive of Anthony and his push to get back into the White House,” said a friend.
“Anthony is focusing on his children, his work for the president and the American people. There is nothing more important to him. I don’t know who Deidre thought she was marrying but anyone who knows Anthony knows he’s an ambitious man.” Ball reportedly made financial contributions to the congressional campaign of Democrat Kathleen Rice
in 2015, as well as to both Scott Walker
and Jeb Bush's
presidential campaigns.
Scaramucci created waves in a recent magazine interview where he called Priebus, "a f–king paranoid schizophrenic.” His appointment also led to the resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Ball meanwhile, since her divorce filing, has also reportedly deleted her Twitter account.
