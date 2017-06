3 of 6

Despite that, Brad’s focused on winning her back — and he’s relying on the lessons of Alcoholics Anonymous to help him get back on his feet! “Brad is convinced that going back to Angie would be a different game now because he realizes the mistakes he made, and he’s so very sorry,” snitched a source. “He believes that if Angie gives him a second chance, he’d be the happiest guy on earth." He’s currently working through AA’s 12 steps and writing letters to the people that have been hurt by his alcoholism and out-of-control behavior. But insiders believe the 53-year-old “Fury” star has his work more than cut out for him.

Photo credit: Getty Images