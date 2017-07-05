Amelia Earhart: ‘Top Secret’ Photo Shows Japanese Capture

Amelia Earhart disappeared after taking off from Papua New Guinea on July 2, 1937 — and experts say that this photograph proves the legendary aviatrix was captured by the Japanese! Photo credit: Les Kinney/U.S. National Archives/Getty

The disturbing photograph was discovered by former U.S. Treasury Agent Les Kinney in the National Archives — hidden away in what he describes as "formerly top-secret files." But insiders had already confirmed the location of the photograph to The National ENQUIRER , claiming that Earhart's disappearance was a government cover-up! Photo credit: Getty Images

A forensic analyst claims this new photo shows the woman on the dock, presumed to be Earhart, looking out at the Japanese cargo ship Koshu Maru. Earhart had originally disappeared on a flight to Howland Island — and longtime islander Bilimon Amran had claimed earlier that he saw Earhart and her navigator on the same ship! Photo credit: Getty/Les Kinney/U.S. National Archives

"He saw both of them on the vessel and spoke to [navigator Fred] Noonan," longtime friend Charles Dominick said in 2015. Amran also told Dominick that the Koshu Maru was towing a disabled airplane, exactly as seen in this new photo! The eyewitness claim backs up reports that the U.S. government decided to hide an investigation that showed Noonan was later executed, with Earhart passing away from dysentery in a Japanese POW camp. Photo credit: Getty Images