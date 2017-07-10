Alanis Morissette Rocks A Beach Body At 43 Years Old

Alanis Morissette topped the charts with her hit album "Jagged Little Pill" in 1995 — but the Canadian-born rocker is now a California mom!
Photo credit: BACKGRID/Getty
The National ENQUIRER
caught the "You Oughta Know" hitmaker out with her rapper husband Souleye
and the couple's two kids at a Malibu beach party — as the 43-year-old cooled off on a sizzling summer day after a very costly year.
The troubled rocker started the year with her former business manager Jonathan Schwartz being sentenced for stealing $5 million from his client to cover his gambling addiction — and is set to start serving his sentence on July 11.
She's turned "Jagged Little Pill" into a musical that she's hoping to see run on Broadway — and while she hasn't released an album since 2012, she also still occasionally ditches her role as a mom to tour behind her old hits!