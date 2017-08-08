Al Roker: 10 Secrets Of The ‘Today’ Show Favorite

Al Roker ranks among TV's most familiar personalities, there's likely much you don't know about the 62-year-old prognosticator — like these fun facts from While the intrepid “ Today” show weatherman ranks among TV's most familiar personalities, there's likely much you don't know about the 62-year-old prognosticator — like these fun facts from The National ENQUIRER Photo credit: Getty Images

1 Despite Despite his big personality , Al describes himself as “extremely shy.” Photo credit: Getty Images

2 He hates running, coconut, horror movies — although he did wear this scary makeup on "Today"'s 2006 Halloween show — and when people don’t say “thank you” after you hold a door open for them. Photo credit: Getty Images

3 Roker loves pie, riding trains and watching “The A-Team” on DVD. Mr. T's Roker loves pie, riding trains and watching “The A-Team” on DVD.'s B.A. Baracus character from the show inspired Al's 2013 Halloween costume. Photo credit: Getty Images

4 As a writer, he’s a jack-of-all-trades, penning tomes on fatherhood, murder mystery and cooking. Photo credit: Getty Images

5 Al admits that even though he lost 140 pounds, he still thinks of himself as fat. Photo credit: Getty Images

6 He is the first cousin once removed of actress Roxie Roker, best known for playing Helen Willis on the long-running comedy series “ He is the first cousin once removed of actress, best known for playing Helen Willis on the long-running comedy series “ The Jeffersons .” Photo credit: Getty Images

7 Roker’s weatherman career started while he was still attending the State University of New York at Roker’s weatherman career started while he was still attending the State University of New York at Oswego , where he took a meteorology course simply to fulfill his science requirement. Photo credit: Getty Images

8 Al met his TV journalist wife Al met his TV journalist wife Deborah Roberts in 1990 on the set of “Today.” Photo credit: Getty Images

9 Al was born in New York City, the eldest Albert Sr. and Isabel Roker's (right) six children. Photo credit: Getty Images