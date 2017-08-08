Al Roker: 10 Secrets Of The ‘Today’ Show Favorite

While the intrepid “Today” show weatherman Al Roker
ranks among TV's most familiar personalities, there's likely much you don't know about the 62-year-old prognosticator — like these fun facts from The National ENQUIRER
!
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
2 He hates running, coconut, horror movies — although he did wear this scary makeup on "Today"'s 2006 Halloween show — and when people don’t say “thank you” after you hold a door open for them.
Photo credit: Getty Images
3
Roker loves pie, riding trains and watching “The A-Team” on DVD. Mr. T
's B.A. Baracus
character from the show inspired Al's 2013 Halloween costume.
Photo credit: Getty Images
4 As a writer, he’s a jack-of-all-trades, penning tomes on fatherhood, murder mystery and cooking.
Photo credit: Getty Images
5 Al admits that even though he lost 140 pounds, he still thinks of himself as fat.
Photo credit: Getty Images
6
He is the first cousin once removed of actress Roxie Roker
, best known for playing Helen Willis on the long-running comedy series “The Jeffersons
.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
7
Roker’s weatherman career started while he was still attending the State University of New York at Oswego
, where he took a meteorology course simply to fulfill his science requirement.
Photo credit: Getty Images
8
Al met his TV journalist wife Deborah Roberts
in 1990 on the set of “Today.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
9 Al was born in New York City, the eldest Albert Sr. and Isabel Roker's (right) six children.
Photo credit: Getty Images
10 His favorite candies are York Peppermint Patties and PayDay, and he insists that “fun-size candy bars are no fun at all!”
Photo credit: Getty Images