Al Roker: 10 Secrets Of The ‘Today’ Show Favorite

The intrepid forecaster's surprising loves — and confessions!

By
Getty Images
While the intrepid “Today” show weatherman Al Roker ranks among TV's most familiar personalities, there's likely much you don't know about the 62-year-old prognosticator — like these fun facts from The National ENQUIRER!

Photo credit: Getty Images

1 Despite his big personality, Al describes himself as “extremely shy.”  

Photo credit: Getty Images

2 He hates running, coconut, horror movies although he did wear this scary makeup on "Today"'s 2006 Halloween show and when people don’t say “thank you” after you hold a door open for them.  

Photo credit: Getty Images

3 Roker loves pie, riding trains and watching “The A-Team” on DVD. Mr. T's B.A. Baracus character from the show inspired Al's 2013 Halloween costume.

Photo credit: Getty Images

4 As a writer, he’s a jack-of-all-trades, penning tomes on fatherhood, murder mystery and cooking.

Photo credit: Getty Images

5 Al admits that even though he lost 140 pounds, he still thinks of himself as fat.

Photo credit: Getty Images

6 He is the first cousin once removed of actress Roxie Roker, best known for playing Helen Willis on the long-running comedy series “The Jeffersons.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

7 Roker’s weatherman career started while he was still attending the State University of New York at Oswego, where he took a meteorology course simply to fulfill his science requirement.

Photo credit: Getty Images

8 Al met his TV journalist wife Deborah Roberts in 1990 on the set of “Today.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

9 Al was born in New York City, the eldest Albert Sr. and Isabel Roker's (right) six children.

Photo credit: Getty Images

10 His favorite candies are York Peppermint Patties and PayDay, and he insists that “fun-size candy bars are no fun at all!”

Photo credit: Getty Images

