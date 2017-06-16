Adam Lanza’s Pedophile Passions — Sick Secrets Of Sandy Hook Massacre

Adam Lanza left grieving families in the wake of the Sandy Hook School Massacre where he murdered 20 children — and also left behind shocking proof of his pedophile fantasies! Photo credit: Getty/Files

A Connecticut judge ruled in 2016 that police weren't obliged to release disturbing documents belonging to the psycho killer — helping to hide away Lanza's passion for pedophilia! The gun-crazed psycho was clearly obsessed with children romantically, with police even finding a perverted screenplay written by the killer. Photo credit: Getty Images

The script for "Lovebound" detailed the romantic relationship between a 10-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man. Lanza (seen here in 2005) had also accumulated numerous documents in support of the legal rights of pedophiles. The killer had also written his own defense of ending laws against child molestation. Photo credit: Getty Images

"Pedophiles are not the only victims of...virulent persecution," he insisted. "The children who choose to engage in sexual relationships with adults are invariably severed from their loving relationships." Dr. Fred Berlin, director of the Sexual Behaviors Consultation Unit at Johns Hopkins University, explained how Lanza's sick passions could lead to the murder of innocents. Photo credit: Getty Images

Dr. Berlin believes there isn't enough evidence for "a fair conclusion" that Lanza was a pedophile, but said: "The idea is that someone who has a strong desire for something — and they're forbidden to act upon it — can be angry at the source of temptation." Photo credit: Getty Images

Lanza himself wrote in a social media post: "I’m certain that I’m not a pedophile." A police report also qualified that materials they found "advocating for rights for pedophiles” were “not child pornography.” Photo credit: Getty Images