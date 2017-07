Aaron went public over his family feud after Nick (seen here with Aaron in 2001) posted on social media to show support for his younger sibling, writing: "I love u no matter what, & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better.” Instead, Aaron decided that Nick was just using his troubles for publicity! Photo credit: Getty Images

“If my own blood truly cared about my well-being," said Aaron, "why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down.” Photo credit: Getty Images

As covered by The National ENQUIRER , both Nick (seen here in a 2016 mugshot) and Aaron have suffered through humiliating arrests after becoming pop stars in the '80s and '90s. Aaron's latest statement added that he "holds a medical license for medical marijuana."