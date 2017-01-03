1 of 4

Files/Getty Files/Getty Earth will be destroyed in October 2017 — and only the rich will survive! That's the call made by researcher David Meade, who adds that the mysterious "Planet X" could even collide into our planet by September. Don't worry about the potential survivors, though. Meade is also saying that plenty of rich and famous people have already built underground bunkers to survive the devastating impact.

Getty Images Getty Images Vladimir Putin even has inside knowledge of the coming catastrophe, asking: "why did Russia just have a drill for 40 million people?" "Planet X" is also known as Nibiru, and it's been slated to wipe out life on Earth a few times before — including a collision that never happened in Dec. 2015. Meade isn't the only person saying that 2017 is Nibiru's year, though. He's backed up by Robert Vicino, who runs a business for survivalists. He claims thateven has inside knowledge of the coming catastrophe, asking: "why did Russia just have a drill for 40 million people?"

The rich and famous survivors will have plenty to talk about after the planet hits Earth, too. Zecharia Sitchin — who introduced the world to Nibiru in a 1976 best-seller called "The 12th Planet" — believed that the planet will come equipped with its own citizens!