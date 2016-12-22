Splash News

PATRICK SWAYZE ABUSE COVER-UP: The ENQURIER revealed how cancer-stricken “Ghost” starspent his last days imprisoned in a house of horrors — deserted by his abusive wife, with the actor left to wallow in his own filth! That was the charge leveled by the “Dirty Dancing” icon’s closest friends, who ripped the lid off what was believed to be a fairy-tale marriage that lasted 34 years, until Patrick died on Sept. 14, 2009, at only 57!