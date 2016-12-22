1 of 21
2016 was an unforgettable year — packed with the deaths of megastars, bizarre sex scandals, and impossibly strange stories from America's wildest presidential election ever! The National ENQUIRER was there to unearth all of the most shocking moments of the past 12 months, as well. Look back at the stories that the public was never supposed to see, as exposed by the only publication with the guts to tell it like it is...
Getty Images
Getty Images
CHARLIE SHEEN'S SHOCKING HIV TELL-ALL: Depraved star Charlie Sheen exclusively sat down with The ENQUIRER to admit that he lied to his many lovers about having HIV — after having unprotected sex with them! We also exposed damning audio supplied by a Russian mistress which showed the violent means he’d taken to protect his secret! “This piece of s--t needs to be f---king buried … family of gangsters. You get it!” raged Charlie as he was caught on tape planning retribution against ex-fiancée Scottine Ross.
Splash News
Splash News
O.J. SIMPSON — POOPING HIMSELF IN PRISON: More than just The Juice is loose! In a bombshell world exclusive, The ENQUIRER revealed O.J. Simpson has lost control of his bodily functions, and must wear adult diapers in prison! Fellow inmates have nicknamed him “Stinky,” and refuse to share a cell with the foul-smelling killer, according to bombshell letters from the Juice’s prison buddy — who said, “He’s living the life he deserves!”
Getty Images
Getty Images
GLEN CAMPBELL ELDER ABUSE PROBE: Travis Campbell — son of Alzheimer’s-stricken star Glen Campbell — said his stepmother, Kim, was the target of a federal probe alleging she’d fleeced the 80-year-old star! While Kim called the allegations false, Travis said: “We have turned over information to authorities, the FBI and district attorney in two different states to prove that she’s mismanaging his finances.”
Splash News
Splash News
PATRICK SWAYZE ABUSE COVER-UP: The ENQURIER revealed how cancer-stricken “Ghost” star Patrick Swayze spent his last days imprisoned in a house of horrors — deserted by his abusive wife, with the actor left to wallow in his own filth! That was the charge leveled by the “Dirty Dancing” icon’s closest friends, who ripped the lid off what was believed to be a fairy-tale marriage that lasted 34 years, until Patrick died on Sept. 14, 2009, at only 57!
Getty Images
Getty Images
MICHAEL JACKSON’S DOUBLE LIFE: The ENQUIRER provided a shocking look into Michael Jackson’s twisted and sick double life through bombshell court documents in which a woman now in her 40s accused Jacko of molesting her for three years in the ’80s — and even grooming her to be his personal “sex slave!” The woman also claimed Michael paid her $900,000 to buy her silence, and provided canceled checks to prove it!
Getty Images
Getty Images
MEGYN KELLY SEXUAL HARASSMENT BOMBSHELL: The ENQUIRER was the first to reveal how 76-year-old FOX News CEO Roger Ailes played a sexual “cat and mouse game” with blond protégée Megyn Kelly. The news changed the face of modern media, and came on the heels of FOX News paying off ex-host Gretchen Carlson $20 million to settle claims that she was also harassed by Ailes!
Getty Images
Getty Images
DRUGS DROVE KANYE WEST OVER THE EDGE: Kanye West was sky-high on booze and drugs when he suffered the mental breakdown that left him handcuffed to a stretcher and on suicide watch! The ENQUIRER exclusively revealed the rapper has been swilling alcohol and popping prescription pills for a decade, and has even been rumored to be hooked on cocaine.
Splash/NatENQ
Splash/NatENQ
‘SHARK TANK’ STAR’S LUST FOR ‘TOYS’ AND SEX DUNGEON SLAVES: Reality star Robert Herjavec’s twisted sex life involved trips to S/M dungeons, threesomes and lots of hot girls! The millionaire businessman’s ex-lover Danielle Vasinova told The ENQUIRER about how the deviant blew $700 on bedroom toys! This shocking photo — published exclusively in The ENQUIRER — showed Robert strapped to a bed while blindfolded and pleasured by dominatrices!
Splash News
Splash News
MALIA OBAMA DRUG SCANDAL: It was The ENQUIRER that first published photos of First Wild Child Malia Obama smoking a suspicious handmade cigarette — and twerking with a convicted felon at a music festival! The world exclusive exposé capped a “Girls Gone Wild” summer for President Barack Obama’s eldest daughter, with additional witnesses claiming that Obama's bad girl was smoking marijuana.
Getty Images
Getty Images
NICOLAS CAGE DITCHES CHEATING WIFE: Oscar winner Nicolas Cage dumped his two-timing wife after The ENQUIRER exclusively obtained photographs of her locking lips with another man! The “National Treasure” star announced plans to split from Alice, his wife of 12 years, just hours after his rep was shown pictures of the giddy beauty leaving a Las Vegas bar with handsome Carl Foglietti.
Getty Images
Getty Images
LISA MARIE PRESLEY’S $700 MILLION DIVORCE: Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie, announced plans to divorce her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who branded her the wife from hell. The $700 million divorce battle turned ugly quick as Lisa Marie accused her hubby of 10 years of looting her fortune, being a bad dad and suffering a drug overdose. His camp fired back, accusing Lisa Marie of being verbally abusive and paranoid.
Splash News
Splash News
NATALIE WOOD DEATH INVESTIGATION BOTCHED: In an explosive new development in the 35-year-old Natalie Wood murder mystery, The ENQUIRER revealed how former L.A. County Medical Examiner Thomas Noguchi admitted he didn’t scrape under the dead woman’s fingernails to detect DNA evidence of her killer! The revelation led to the reclassification of her tragic death during her last night with Robert Wagner — with her drowning no longer considered an accident!
Splash News
Splash News
LEONARDO DiCAPRIO CAUGHT CHEATING: The ENQUIRER broke the story when Leonardo DiCaprio was discovered cheating on then-girlfriend Nina Agdal! Our photographers caught the star dead to rights in London when he walked into a hotel holding hands with a mystery brunette at 4 a.m.! Two days earlier, Leo was house-hunting with an unsuspecting Nina in Malibu. She kicked him to the curb not long after reading our story!
Splash News
Splash News
TIGER WOODS KEEPS PAYING FOR SEX: Tiger Woods scored yet another hot blonde — with the help of a big wad of cash! According to police records obtained exclusively by The ENQUIRER, cops at a Florida airport stopped Kristin Smith with $200,000 in cash in her bag. Kristin told them “her boyfriend gave it to her,” as insiders confirmed the boyfriend was Tiger!
Getty Images
Getty Images
BILL COSBY CAUGHT FAKING BLINDNESS TO BEAT RAPE RAP: The ENQUIRER revealed in September that shameless sex fiend Bill Cosby has been faking the loss of his eyesight in a cowardly attempt to cheat justice for drugging and assaulting a young woman! Although a rep denied Cosby is faking, an insider spilled: “Bill milked the blindness thing … thinking the judge might let him off the hook.” But Judge Steven O’Neill foiled the plot by saying Cosby would be given the help he needs to get through the trial. “All the faking in the world couldn’t save him,” said the source.
Getty Images
Getty Images
LARRY KING BETRAYED BY SEX-CRAZED WIFE: 83-year-old talk show icon Larry King was left speechless when The ENQUIRER exclusively revealed that his wife, Shawn, 57, was enjoying steamy sex sessions and sharing sleazy photos and X-rated video chats with public speaking guru Richard Greene! “Larry’s heartbroken, embarrassed and furious!” said one close insider.
Getty Images
Getty Images
DAVID BOWIE AIDS SHOCKER: The ENQUIRER was the only publication with the courage to reveal how AIDS really caused the death of bisexual rocker David Bowie! Insiders said the 69-year-old’s family “cremated” his body to hide his secret! “David was also stricken with liver cancer and went to Switzerland for treatment,” a source told The ENQUIRER.
Splash News
Splash News
PRINCE SECRETLY BATTLED AIDS BEFORE FATAL OVERDOSE: In another tragic loss for popular music, Prince was diagnosed with AIDS just six months before he died from a drug overdose in an elevator — with the shocking moment captured on camera! The ENQUIRER revealed that cops seized the video after the sex-crazed star succumbed to a cocktail of prescription pills because, said an insider, “he couldn’t take the pain!”
Getty Images
Getty Images
'BEN CARSON BOTCHED MY BRAIN SURGERY': Before Ben Carson quit the White House race, The ENQUIRER learned that the now- retired neurosurgeon allegedly butchered one patient’s brain, and left a sponge in another’s skull! Karly Bailey, 27, said Carson botched a brain tumor operation when she was 9, leaving her partially paralyzed, and with chronic fatigue. And when surgery in 2008 didn’t ease a Florida woman’s facial pain, another operation revealed her agony was due to “a sponge [Carson] had left in [her] brain!”
Splash/NatENQ
Splash/NatENQ
NICK GORDON BUSTED FOR KILLING BOBBI KRISTINA — AND WHITNEY: A jury in a civil trial found Nick Gordon liable in September for the 2015 drug-fueled bathtub tragedy that led to the death of his lover Bobbi Kristina Brown! Although it was a default verdict after he didn’t show up in court, Gordon was also the only man present when both she and her mom, Whitney Houston, died in eerily similar circumstances! “He was only after Bobbi Kristina for her fortune,” said a close friend.
