Zsa Zsa Gabor: Haunted By Ghost Of Daughter On Her Deathbed

Mike Walker Reports… Here’s a spooky last word on the late Zsa Zsa Gabor, who — in her final days at age 99 — abruptly jerked awake from her corpse-like state, eerily opened her eyes, suddenly saw her dead only child … and then SCREAMED at the ghost!

Said a source: “Francesca Hilton — Zsa Zsa’s daughter by Hilton tycoon Conrad Hilton and great-aunt to Paris Hilton — died penniless in 2015, yet Zsa Zsa’s diabolical hubby, Fredéric Prinz Von Anhalt, admits he never told his wife her kid was dead!

“But after Francesca’s burial, Zsa Zsa would suddenly open her eyes, see her standing before her — and become crazily agitated! So … was Francesca’s restless ghost haunting Zsa Zsa, or was this simply an old lady hallucinating during her final hours?

“Either way, a frightening sight! It was as if Francesca could NOT rest in peace, nor could her dying mother! Zsa Zsa never made her peace with her only child … and that’s incredibly sad!”