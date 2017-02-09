Ryan Gosling Girl Problems — Co-Star Gets Crazy Over Emma Stone

Mike Walker Reports… Stunning Rachel McAdams is still gaga over three-year squeeze-toy Ryan Gosling, her co-star in the mega-romantic flick “The Notebook” — which won MTV “Best Kiss” and Teen Choice “Best Love Scene” awards.

Now she just can’t stop bitchin’ to kinda-bored babe pals about how her la-la-lover went ta-ta after their last flick together, with Emma Stone usurping him as her “La La Land” leading man!

Said an insider: “Rachel’s still upset that Ryan got over her like a bad case of the flu. She feels he treats her like a faded old memory, while he happily works with Emma over and over again.”

Well, dry your tears, you pretty little thing: Let Mikey make it a bit bettah by reminding you of our scoop that Ryan tried desperately but failed to…er, enter Emma.

That means you’ve actually gobbled on Gosling, but nemesis Emma never has!