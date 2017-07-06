Bill O’Reilly Blasts Megyn Kelly

Mike Walker Reports … Bill O’Reilly said that when Megyn Kelly worked at FOX News, staffers nicknamed her “ME-again Kelly!”

She’s already been proving why at her new NBC home. “Today” staffers cringed when Megyn endlessly shadowed and clinged to author hubby Douglas Brunt when guested to plug his new novel “Trophy Son.”

Sneered My “Today” Tattler: “Douglas is totally capable of doing an interview, but Megyn stalked him every second during his segment, eyeballing his every move like he might suddenly need coaching from Mommy!

FOX News — More Shocking Scandals From The Network’s Top Talent

Kathie Lee [Gifford] and Hoda [Kotb] finally spotted her horning in, switched the camera to her — and hubby’s book was abruptly buh-bye … buried by Me-again’s interview ambush!”