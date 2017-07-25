Matt Lauer Freaks Out Over Andy Cohen

Mike Walker Reports … “Today” top dog Matt Lauer does not like the idea of people dropping by his office — when he’s not there!

Matt growled, howled and huffed like a wolf about to blow a house down after discovering staffers had left his office door wide open — allowing mega-nosy “Watch What Happens Live” star Andy Cohen to sneak inside and poke around his private grounds!

Sniffed My “Today” Tattler: “Matt found out because Andy — who typically can’t keep his yap shut — let slip to Matt that he’d sneaked a private peek at his pristine NBC window office — uninvited!

Admitting what had ‘happened live,’ Andy ratted that the door was open, no one was around, so he just kinda wandered in for an up-close look-see!

Miffed Matt charged back to ‘Today’ and howled at staffers to keep his door closed and snoopy sightseers out!”