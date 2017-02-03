James Corden’s Desperation Diet For The Grammys

Mike Walker Reports… “Fed up” with the strict new diet that finally got him fitting neatly into the TV screen, James Corden jetted to Barbados over the holidays.

But while he was there, the host of “The Late Late Show” quickly porked up and gained back 15 of the 20-odd pounds that he’d sweated off!

Why Madonna Blasted James Corden After Carpool Karaoke!

Said an insider: “He’d been doing so great that pleased producers threw him a champagne celebration. But now the bubbly’s gone flat and James is in a panic — dying to look sleek/chic for his Grammy hosting gig on February 12.

“He’s scrambling to lose two sizes — hitting the PlyoJam gym hard and jogging about 90 minutes a day!”